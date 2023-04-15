Accreditation Journalist Association Felicitates Two Senior Journalists, Calls for Better Conditions and Protections for Journalists

New Delhi: April 15, 2023

The Accreditation Journalist Association organized an award ceremony to felicitate two senior journalists, Shri Umesh Joshi and Shri Madhurendra Sinha at the Press Club of India, New Delhi.

The Chief Guest of the event Sr. Journalist Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Guest of Honour Former Minister Yoganand Shastri, Former MLA Ramakant Goswami, Senior Journalist and Former Minister Delhi Government, Uma Kant Lakhera President Press Club of India, General Secretary Vinay Kumar, Agriculture Journalists Association, President Vijay Shankar Chaturvedi etc graced the event.

Sr. Journalist Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, President, Indira Gandhi National Center for Arts said, “Today religion and politics have come together. Today not the journalist but the institutions have become weak. The condition of journalists in this country is grim. They are the torchbearers of change in the country but seem to be left out in the cut throat competition and the race of development. They have to talk it out with the media owners for their needs and other privileges.”

He also congratulated veteran journalists Shri Umesh Joshi and Shri Madhurendra Sinha who were honored at the event. Ram Bahadur Rai further said, “Both dedicated their life to journalism but never compromised with their ethics and values. Both have guided the society new directions.”

Shri Yoganand Shastri, former speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, said, “Times have changed ever since modernity has come in journalism, but bad news has forced me to say a lot.”

Mr. Ramakant Goswami, senior journalist and former minister of Delhi Government said that journalists will have to play a pivotal role in keeping democracy safe.

Vijay Shankar Chaturvedi, President of the Accredited Journalists Association, conducted the stage and he said that the organization is proud to honor both the journalists, who are well devoted to their duties.

President Vijay Shankar Chaturvedi shared the objectives of the Accredited Journalists Association and urged the Government of India and the Chief Ministers of all the states to provide pension to the journalist. He also advocated bus travel free across the country for security of returns, pension, re-implementation of railway concession. Apart from arranging free treatment in private and government dues across the country, Mr. Chaturvedi demanded other facilities etc. He demanded that a media commission should be constituted.”

Shri Manoj Kumar Sharma, Director, PR Guru, said, “all the states have to come together to curb violent incidents against the journalists in the country. This is the need of the hour.”

Shri Kowdle Channappa proposed the Vote of Thanks.