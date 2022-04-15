ACKO’s Fan Arenas bring cricket and stand-up entertainment together in a fabulous extravaganza in Delhi

New Delhi, April 15, 2022: As the biggest sporting event hits the nation, gripping people in cricketing fever, ACKO has come up with a unique way to contribute to the extravaganza. With all matches taking place across Maharashtra, the tech-first insurer is filling the void in fans across India who are disappointed about missing out on the fun of live action in the sporting arena.

Adding the twist of entertainment to the electrifying atmosphere of cricket, the insurer is organising ACKO Fan Arena at SSC Drive-in, Urban Akada in Gurugram on April 16, which will cover the clash between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The second event is scheduled on April 20, covering the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Both the events will also see standout performances by rapper Kaambhaari, and comedian Nishant Suri, respectively.

These ultimate drive-in experiences at ACKO Fan Arena aims to make each of its events a wholesome combination of cricket and entertainment by featuring stand-up artists, live music, DJs, face painters, merchandising, refreshments and much more. The cricket carnival will go across seven cities, covering Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai attracting more than 3,000 customers.

Commenting on the initiative, Ashish Mishra, EVP Marketing, ACKO, said, “We have decided to organise the event in seven cities, coinciding with the home team’s matches, so that fans can get their fill by cheering for their teams while they are live in action. Since all the matches are in Maharashtra this year because of the bio-bubble, it has been disappointing for fans in other states and cities, who have been eagerly waiting for some live action — mostly for the insanely fantastic feel. India thrives on entertainment and cricket. So, we decided to combine the two and cut fans a slice from the biggest sporting carnival of the year. The ACKO Fan Arena will allow happy fans to enjoy cricket, along with live entertainment.”

The ACKO Fan Arena has a train of exciting fan events planned throughout the season. Other than the drive-in events and entertainment, the fan area will feature social media contests, a YouTube web series to celebrate fandoms, a dream truck run across six cities to engage through cricket-based challenges and distribution of branded merchandise, and collaborations with teams.

Earlier, ACKO has stepped into the cricket frenzy, adding to its brilliantly popular marketing campaign #CheckACKO with quirky short films highlighting its value propositions when a consumer buys directly from the app, which include savings to the tune of Rs 50,000 on new auto insurance, speedy claim payouts, benefits of buying directly on the ACKO app.