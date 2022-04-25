Actors Kiara and Samantha say ‘Go for It’ to India’s Gen Z and Millennials in Myntra’s latest brand campaign;

National, April 25 2022: Myntra announces the launch of its latest brand campaign featuring fashion icons, Kiara Advani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in two stylish ad-films titled ‘Go for It’ that encourage shoppers to embrace trendy, fresh and offbeat fashion choices and trust the magic of taking a leap of faith. The stars who are idolized for their uber chic fashion sense and in vogue ensembles are all set to drive home the campaign’s message of overcoming self doubt and truly owning your narrative. The campaign addresses the mindset of self doubt that exists among the Gen Z and millennials’ and urges shoppers to be confident, brave and experimentative in their fashion choices in order to stand out and authentically be themselves. Myntra encourages consumers to overcome these emotions of uncertainty and hesitance, by driving the key message of ‘If you never try, you’ll never know’ and hence ‘Go for it’ to empower them to make confident, fresh and trendy fashion choices.

As an actor, Kiara’s journey in the industry has been nothing short of a roaring success. Her impeccable wardrobe choices and endearing presence on social media platforms have positioned her as a fashion icon among the youth, loved by audiences spanning ages. Samantha’s continued success on the big screen and OTT platforms along with her keen and relatable sense of style have held her in good stead as a favorite across the country.Being trendsetters in fashion, both Kiara and Samantha have audaciously adopted distinct fashion choices, to be their true authentic selves. This is what continues to make them the perfect choice for Myntra to collaborate with for their campaigns.

As a pioneer in influencer-led content, Myntra bridges the inspiration to commerce journey seamlessly for Gen Z and millennial shoppers through M-Live and Myntra Studio. This enables Myntra to effectively engage with shoppers by curating new and original styles daily from its widest collection of over 11 lakh styles, through its army of popular creators, positioning it as the go-to platform to discover the best of brands and trends alike.