Actress Mannara Chopra embraces Dadasaheb Phalke awards 2021 as the chef guest

One of the most dignified & well-respected awards – The Dadasaheb Phalke awards was held on 21st February 2021. Like every year the show was star studded with a lot of celebrities walking down the red carpet. The award felicitates finest performances in the movie bizz annually. Some of the awardees include – Akshay Kumar & Deepika Padukone, best actor & actress, popular choice. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput won best actor critics. Ravishing Nora fatehi bagged the award of performer of the year. Other attendees include: Mannara Chopra, Kiara Advani, Sushmita Sen, Surbhi Channa, Divya Khosla Kumar, Chetan Bhagat, Daisy Shah, Nia Sharma, Zareen Khan and the list could go on. Last year was very difficult for the entertainment industry as it daggled with COVID-19 & demise of many popular actors, but still it’s standing strong and together by overcoming all the obstacles.

The highlight of the event was, when the beautiful Chopra cousin – Mannara Chopra walked the red carpet as the chief guest of the film festival. She wore a glittery one shoulder black top, paired along with high waisted trousers, accessioned with a watch & red heels, she completed her look with a red lipstick and open hair which made her look like an absolute doll. Mannara literally turned heads in her all-black look. Her manager Rima Mishra & mother Kamini Chopra Handa, accompanied her in the event. The actress gained fame from her debut film – Zid by Anubhav Sinha.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLlpS-Qh6j2/

Ms Chopra not only is an outstanding actress but also, a versatile dancer too. She is well versed with dance forms like Hip hop, Kathak & belly dancing. She has showcased her brilliant performing skills at various events.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLoMYl3BQ2R/

Mannara has been working in the industry for a long time now and has never failed to bring out the best of her capacity. Every film has brought a different side in her, from bold to bubbly, she has nailed it all. Barbie handa, as affectionately called by her fans has taken over the Tollywood industry too with her hard work and passion for films, this lady is en-rooting her way to more success. Mannara will be next seen in the Telugu film ‘Hi 5’. The dance-based project is directed by choreographer-turned-director Amma Rajasekhar and the shooting is mostly wrapped up. I’m surely looking forward to her upcoming projects as she has always stunned people with her aura and grace on the big screen and will continue to.