Adda52 launches WPT India Online campaign with Chote Miyaan & Khali

New Delhi: Adda52.com, India’s largest online poker platform introduces a new campaign for the World Poker Tour (WPT) with Great Khali and Chote Miyan. This campaign for the world’s biggest poker tournament features the “Adventure of Chintu & Bhaiya” where they have their eyes set on the guaranteed prize money of 25 crores. Titled #KhelFameKa, the campaign aims to encourage the audience to join their favourite duo in participating in over 250 poker events from 1st to 30th August. This time, WPT has also introduced the first-ever tournament to grab from Rs. 1 CR with a buy-in of just Rs. 499.

Expressing views on this campaign, Mr. Shivanandan Pare, CEO, Gaussian Network says, “Adda52.com has set up the platform for the pro and new players to come forward and learn, enjoy and practice the joy of winning while standing a chance to win the benefits of online real money gaming.”

Adda52 is a renowned Poker brand that always plays its cards right. Players’ delight And satisfaction are at the core of Adda52, and the brand has ensured to retain its core values by offering Indian Poker players and fans a wide range of games, innovative features, engaging promotions, and mouth-watering giveaways. The partnership with WPT marked another milestone for Adda52 in its mission to serve the constantly evolving needs of its diverse user base and inspire the next generation of gaming fanatics.