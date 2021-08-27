Adidas Reveals Adizero Collection In a New Sonic Ink Colorway To Celebrate Marathon Season

New Delhi: Adidas introduces a vibrant colour update for the latest iteration of adidas’ record-breaking performance collection designed for speed – the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2, ADIZERO BOSTON 10, and ADIZERO PRIME X. The new sonic ink colourway marks an evolution of the adizero franchise, stepping away from the heritage colourway for a new one that embodies and captures the power of running. Inspired from the earlier collection, the new colourway is designed to connect the mind and body. The collection is set to be worn by some of the world’s fastest athletes over the 5km, 10km, marathon and half-marathon distances on the road this season.

The new colourway celebrates the resurgence of marathon season, as runners return to elite and grassroots competition this autumn. The shoe is set to be worn by women’s only half-marathon world record holder and recent OIympic marathon gold medalist, Peres Jepchirchir who will all continue to push the boundaries on the road this autumn.

Peres Jepchirchir, following her recent iconic victory wearing ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2, said: “Winning at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer was the culmination of years of hard work. I am so proud of what my team and I have achieved. It was incredibly tough on the day, and the shoes gave me the confidence to push myself in the final stages of the race. I thought it would be tough to improve on the PRO 1 but these shoes are fantastic. They are light, and feel really fast and responsive. I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together as we head into a busy marathon season and hopefully, we can break some records in the process.”

The adizero collection has been developed using insights and data from some of the world’s fastest athletes combining mechanical, biomechanical, and physiological data to inform existing and upcoming adidas racing shoes.

ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2: Debuting last year, the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO took the distance road running world by storm, when our athletes broke world records over Half Marathon distance. The new ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 is a continuation of our ambition to constantly evolve elite performance running footwear, developed and tuned with and for some of the fastest athletes. The shoe is made to support athletes in their goals of delivering world record performances.

The ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 features two-layers of re-sculpted LIGHTSTRIKE PRO midsole – a revamped construction to support with energy return. Signature carbon-infused ENERGYRODS – now visible within the newly sculpted midsole deliver lightweight stiffness. The carbon-infused ENERGYRODS are also designed for a more anatomical driven transition, limiting energy loss. The re-engineered midsole combines with ultra-lightweight, partially recycled polyester, CELERMESH 2.0 upper, which has been optimized for speed with flexibility, breathability and support based on athlete data.

In addition, a CONTINENTAL™ RUBBER OUTSOLE has been added to the toe tip to create a traction zone which supports faster acceleration. A new lightweight heel construction keeps the foot tightly locked in through anti slip lockdown, whilst softening the heel structure for increased comfort.

ADIZERO BOSTON 10: Building on the ADIZERO heritage and design evolution, the collection introduces the ADIZERO BOSTON 10. The shoe offers runners the best of the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 race day set up in a versatile, every day running shoe. Featuring the same LIGHTSTRIKE PRO combined with a durable LIGHTSTRIKE EVA midsole foam, glass-fiber ENERGYRODS, a soft upper construction and CONTINENTAL™ RUBBER OUTSOLE, to support every day long distance training runs with a durable lightweight ride.

ADIZERO PRIME X: Continuing the collection, the ADIZERO PRIME X has been created as a boundary-breaking conceptual long distance running shoe. The shoe has been designed without limitations to amplify key features of the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 and push the limits of the latest technology. Sharing the same LIGHTSTRIKE PRO midsole and ENERGYROD technology, stiffening blades, that spring back, have been added within a 50mm heel.

The adidas ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2, ADIZERO BOSTON 10, and ADIZERO PRIME X in sonic ink colourway will be available from 15th September at a price range of –

ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 – INR 21,999/-

ADIZERO BOSTON 10 – INR 13,999/-

ADIZERO PRIME X – INR 24,999/-