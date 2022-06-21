Aditya Academy holds a friendly Football match on the occasion of Father’s Day

With the superdads of Aditya Academy Group of Schools & Aditya School of Sports
Kolkata, June 2022: Bhaskar Aditya Foundation arranged a friendly football match for the superdads of aditya academy group of schools & aditya school of sports on 18th June 2022 on the occasion of fathers day. The event took place at ASOS ground, Dum Dum.
There were a total of 46 participants in 8 teams which included both guardians and teachers. The Orange Team emerged as the winner while the Grey Team was the runner up. The winning call was very close with the Orange Team scoring 3 goals and the Grey Team scoring 2 goals.