Aditya Academy Secondary announces the first two-day trials of its first residential cricket academy – ‘Aditya School of Sports’ (ASOS)

Kolkata, 7 May 2022: North Kolkata’s one of the prominent names in secondary education, Aditya Academy Secondary, after its opening announcement, has organised the first two day trials of its first residential cricket academy – ‘Aditya School of Sports’ (ASOS). Cricketer & Former Indian Captain, Jhulan Goswami, who has joined as the mentor of ASOS, Mr. Anirban Aditya, Chairman of Aditya Group, Mr. Abdul Monayem, Coach of ASOS Cricket Academy and Mr. Gautam Shome, Chief Coach ASOS Cricket Residential Academy were present during the Press Conference at the academy premises in Barasat. The trials are to be taken place on Saturday and Sunday respectively (7th May & 8th May).

The first day of the trial has a Warm-Up, Running Technique & Agility Test by the trainer, Cricket Skill Session, Fielding Session and a Motivational Speech By Coaches. The second day will have a Cricket Skill Session, Transit To BRW Campus, Mobility, and Cricket Skill Session with trainers and respective coaches. Aditya School of Sport was established in 2016. Since its inception, ASOS has been committed to spreading infrastructural facilities in sports training to the grass-root level aspirants of this geographical region. On the first day trial starts at 9.30 am and on the second day at 7.30 am.

Mr. Anirban Aditya, Chairman of Aditya Group commented in this regard, “Aditya School of Sports is elated to initiate the first trials of our academy by remaining true to the promise made during the opening announcement of our residential cricket training academy. Most importantly through the evaluation of the day of trials, we have zeroed in on providing scholarship to one in every ten students based on a few performance criteria.”