ADP India announces support of medical infrastructure to Niloufer Hospital

Hyderabad – ADP, a leading provider of Human Resources Management Software & Services, has donated premium ICU equipment to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad. An addition to its COVID relief efforts, the company has undertaken this initiative to augment the availability of ICU beds and equipment for the hospital to gear up for the looming third wave of the coronavirus.

As India grapples with the massive impact of the second wave of COVID-19, the country is alert against the potential third wave, primarily said to impact the children. Hence, addressing the immediate need to be ready and to provide the required aid, ADP India is supporting the 10-bed ICU ward, along with all the required equipment to make it fully operational.

The company has contributed in providing cardiac monitors, ventilators, beds, ECG machines, BiPAP machines, defibrillators, equipment for the hospital’s nursing station, air conditioning, laryngoscopes and ICU syringe pumps among others.

“Firstly, I would like to thank hospitals, healthcare and sanitation workers, law enforcement, NGOs, countless volunteers and everyone playing a critical role in safeguarding communities during the pandemic. Through this collaboration, ADP India aims help the authorities enhance the health infrastructure to ensure sufficiency of medical care regardless of the circumstances”, said Dr. Vipul Singh, Divisional Vice-President and Head, HR, ADP India.

ADP has been proactive in identifying the needs of the people who look forward to our support during the pandemic. This initiative is further to our blanket donation drive, hygiene kit donation drive for underprivileged, Virtual education support to visually and specially challenged children and underprivileged girls from low-income families and more. Together as a community, and with the help of the frontline warriors, I believe that we are taking a step closer to normalcy”, he added.

Speaking on the same initiative, Shri Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, Telangana said “I am very grateful to ADP India for supporting Niloufer Hospital in this crisis. This hospital not only treats children from Telangana but also treats children from AP, Karnataka, and nearby states. Apart from helping us prepare for COVID, this fully operational ICU will help in a long run. I wish ADP India’s support to Niloufer will encourage other corporates to extend their support through CSR during the pandemic”

“We are grateful for the active assistance we are receiving from ADP India in making the essential equipment available for more people. As hospitals across the country are preparing themselves with fully operational ICU equipment, this is a welcome contribution, which supports our commitment to facilitate healthcare for all in need” said Shri Murali Krishna, Superintendent, Niloufer Hospital.

ADP India has been flexible in its contributions to the COVID relief care, to ensure a comprehensive fight against the virus. The company has also recently collaborated with hospitals across cities nationally to vaccinate all its employees and their families against the novel coronavirus. Nearly 11,000 beneficiaries were tended to through this initiative. A donation of US $150,000 by ADP Cares through the American India Foundation (AIF) for relief measures when our nation struggled to find sufficient medical supplies earlier this year, contribution of more than INR 50 lakhs to PM Cares fund, COVID vaccination support to contingent workers, support staff and family members of ADP employees, and donation of essential kits and necessary groceries to daily wage workers in Hyderabad and Pune are some of the noteworthy initiatives that were driven by ADP amid the pandemic.

Over the last decade, ADP has consistently served the community through its employee-driven and leadership-led community empowerment initiatives. Their MIDAS (Making Impactful Difference At School) program benefitted more than 46,000 lives in FY 2021. ADP India has been involved in the country’s fight against the pandemic in several ways.

The current CSR initiative is an addition to ADP India’s recent community surveillance project in collaboration with the Gachibowli Police Force. This initiative has facilitated a 24/7 monitoring service, with installation of CCTV cameras that cover a 4 KM stretch in Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.