Ahead of upcoming Assembly Elections, Season 3 of ABP News’ ‘Parivartan’ is back with Abhigyan Prakash as host

New Delhi, January 7th, 2022: ABP News has kick-started the new year by launching the third season of its popular, award-winning political commentary program Parivartan, hosted by TV journalist Abhigyan Prakash.

The show promises its viewers to deliver unrivaled insight and analysis by picking faces and stories that are harbingers of change in the political scenario. The third season of Parivartan will focus on changing political and social debates across the country, including the developments taking place in the hotly contested 2022 UP polls.

The launch episode for season three featured a centerpiece about the Prime Minister and the critical permutations and combinations emerging ahead of the UP assembly elections. This episode premiered on January 1st and the subsequent episodes will be telecast every Saturday at 10 a.m. for half an hour.

After the show won NT Awards 2020 in the – Best Show on Social Development/Environment Awareness category, this year’s season will be particularly noteworthy because it will be telecast at a time when the political landscape in five poll-bound states is rapidly shifting. The show will address these trends, laying the groundwork for the electorate of 2022. Viewers will be able to receive a nuanced outlook on the policies and poll promises from various political parties which will help them form informed opinions and voting decisions ahead of the crucial assembly elections.

Commenting on the return of the third season, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said

“We are extremely glad to be back with our special programming Parivartan, the last two seasons have been a big success and we received plaudits from audiences from all walks of life. The timing of the third season is quite important considering the upcoming assembly polls. The electorate from the poll-bound states is going to get valuable information to help them in choosing their representatives. Moreover, Abhigyan’s unique style of news delivery is surely going to keep the audiences engaged and up to date with all the important political and social events taking place across India.”