Air India Resumes Its Most Popular Bengaluru & San Francisco Non-stop Service Strengthening Its Network From India to the USA

Bangalore, December 03, 2022: Air India, India’s leading airline and a Star Alliance member, in line with its vision to strengthen and expand its global footprint is resuming its non-stop flight connecting Bengaluru to San Francisco. This will connect the world’s two tech hubs – the original Silicon Valley and the Silicon Valley of India. The flight will operate thrice a week on Fridays, Sundays, and Wednesdays with the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft

The first flight AI 175 will leave Bengaluru at 1420 hrs. (Local Time/LT) on 2nd December 2022, to arrive in San Francisco at 1700 hrs. (LT) on the same day. The first return flight AI 176 will leave San Francisco on 2nd Dec 2022 at 2100 hrs.(LT) to arrive at Bengaluru on 4th Dec 2022 at 0425 hrs.(LT)+2.

The direct distance between Bengaluru and San Francisco is 13,993 kms approx. and the cities are diametrically at opposite ends of the world with a time zone change of approx. 13.5 hours. The total flight time on this route will be of more than 17 hours depending on the wind speed on that particular day. The route for this flight will be the safest, fastest and most economical.

This will take Air India’s India-US frequency to 37 non-stop flights per week. At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark. Air India is set to spread its wings further in the United States with the commencement of its first-ever non-stop service between Mumbai and San Francisco and to New York.

For more details please visit www.airindia.in Air India booking offices or your travel agent.