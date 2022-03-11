AirAsia India operates multiple rescue flights under Operation Ganga; helps stranded Indian citizens reach home safely

Mumbai, 11th March 2022 – In an endeavour to aid repatriation efforts and evacuate Indian citizens stranded as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, AirAsia India operated multiple flights from Budapest in Hungary and Suceava in Romania to Delhi, bringing 500 Indians back home, as a part of Operation Ganga, the Government of India initiative to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. Joining hands with the Ministry of External Affairs, AirAsia India operated its maiden rescue flight from Suceava, Romania to New Delhi on 4th March, piloted personally by Capt. Manish Uppal, Head – Operations, AirAsia India. Additional flights were operated by the airline from Budapest, Hungary to New Delhi on 5th and 6th March respectively. AirAsia India welcomed the guests on board their journeys home with hot Indian meals and beverages.

The airline additionally operated 16 domestic flights in collaboration with the Governments of Kerala and Odisha to facilitate the onward journeys home of over 2,500 Indians evacuated as part of Operation Ganga.