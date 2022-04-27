AISECT to organize a one-day National Conference on the Role of Social Entrepreneurship in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Bhopal, April 27th, 2022: AISECT, India’s leading Social Enterprise to organize a one-day conference on “Role of Social Entrepreneurship in building Atmanirbhar Bharat” on April 28th at the Kushabhau Thakre Bhavan (Minto Hall) in Bhopal. The conference will be presided by the Honourable Governor of MP, Shri Mangubhai Patel while featuring other eminent thought leaders from the industry and the leadership team of AISECT.

The upcoming chapter will deliberate on revolutionary ideas and technologies, strategies and insights on key areas like Financial Inclusion, Skill Development & Education, Engendering the Skill Ecosystem in India, Social entrepreneurship as well as technology-led innovation.

The distinguished panel of guests include Mr. Arvind Bali, Telecom Sector Skill Council; Mr. Arjun Bahadur, Sattva; Ms. Ajita Karve, Tata STRIVE; Mr. Basab Banerjee, Magic Billion; Mr. Manoj Kumar Jain, AIGGPA; Dr. Nisha Pandey, VESBS, Mumbai and Vivek Pratap Singh Chauhan, MP NSDC.

Speaking about the conference, Mr Santosh Choubey, Chairman of AISECT highlights “As a key stakeholder in the social entrepreneurship space, AISECT aims to bolster the ecosystem to build a sustainable future for the generation to come. The conference will bring a panel of experts and the leadership team on a unified platform to share best practices across key areas of development and social entrepreneurship. We look forward to having fruitful discussions on key areas of progress, resulting in tangible outcomes that pave way for overall social and economic development. On behalf of the team at AISECT, I would like to extend my gratitude to Shri Mangubhai Patel, Honourable Governor of MP for giving us his valuable time and being the Guest of Honor”

The key highlights of the conference will include Growth Opportunities for AISECT Centers in the field of Education, Skill Development, Govt projects and Employment services, Growth opportunities for AISECT Centers in Financial Inclusion, and Emerging areas of growth – Apprenticeship and B.VOC. Programmes, New Technology led initiatives by AISECT – Online Learning Portal, Rojgar Mantra Portal, Eduvantage K 12 content among others.

In addition to experts from the industry, the conference will also be attended by AISECT Leadership Team, AISECT Field Team, AISECT Educational Centers, AISECT Financial Kiosks, AISECT Skill Training Centers, AISECT Multi-Service Centers, AISECT Project Management Units (PMUs) and Faculties & Researchers – AISECT Group of Universities.

Every year, the AISECT brings together over 1000 Micro & Social Entrepreneurs delivering various services, Financial Kiosk Center Managers, Multi-Service Centers, Ecosystem Stakeholders, Government Representatives, Policy Advocates, CBOs/NGOs, AISECT Leadership Team & Field staff etc. to address the mutual challenges & share the best practices.