Aisle aims to move beyond dating and enter the matrimony market with its ‘Settle Down’ feature

Bengaluru; Aisle, India’s second most downloaded dating app and the market leader in high intent dating, has introduced ‘Settle Down’ feature for its users. Since its inception, Aisle has been an enabler for meaningful, long term relationships and with this feature the company has taken a step ahead to bring together the best of matchmaking and matrimony. Through ‘Settle down’ users have an opportunity to know if the people they are connecting with are interested in getting married or not.

Unlike casual dating apps that rely on quick attraction swipes, Aisle is meant for meaningful connections and effective matchmaking. With the launch of ‘Settle Down’, Aisle has moved a step further from being a dating app to a platform that enables people to find long-term life partners. The ‘Settle down’ feature allows users on the app to display their plans of settling down by giving them options about whether they wish to settle in one year or two years etc. With the help of this feature users get better clarity and don’t have to second guess the intentions of people they are connecting with. Premium users can directly reply to someone’s ‘Settle Down’ field by sending them an Invite. Invites sent directly to a ‘Settle Down’ prompt are likely to result in deeper and more meaningful conversations among the matched members.

As per Aisle, amongst the total number of users 44% of the users have chosen to display their wish to settle down. Early data from ‘Settle down’ reveals that 51% of the users are looking to settle down within a year and 27% are looking to settle down within two years. Users between the age 26-29 have used it the most on their profile.

Speaking about the launch, Able Joseph, Founder and CEO, Aisle said, “We are constantly pushing the envelope to offer our users the best of services. High intent dating across the globe is customised for people and their sensitivities. We’ve been building Aisle for over 6 years and are the only Indian dating app to make it in the top 5. In India, the trajectory of a successful relationship is for it to culminate in a marriage. Aisle has always been an enabler for long term relationships and with Settle down we wanted to converge the gap between modern dating and matrimony.”

Aisle is an app that connects people of Indian-origin from around the world, who are looking for serious relationships. During 2020, Aisle was the first to launch an interact before matching feature, ‘Rooms’ on its app which allowed individuals to host a virtual room and begin an audio conversation with any other interested user. Besides this, Aisle also launched its premium feature ‘Concierge’ with an aim to offer curated matchmaking to users by browsing through a collection of handpicked profiles all in one place.