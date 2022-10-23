Alekhya and Akhil win Silver at Yai Youth Nationals 2022

Hyderabadi Sailor for Sec-bad Sailing Club proves her mettle once again

Hyderabad: Alekhya Coondoo representing the Secunderabad Sailing Club (SSC) along with her partner Akhil Pilli of the Trishna Sailing Club (TSC) won the Silver medal in the International 420 Mixed category at the recently concluded YAI YOUTH NATIONALS 2022 held between 13-21 OCTOBER 2022, Marve Mumbai. The event was organised by the Corps of Engineers Sailing Club (CESC) and Marve Sailing Club (MSC) under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India (YAI).

The venue was the Heavy Bridge Training Centre (HBTC) Marve Beach which had an inland launching area while the events were conducted about two kilometers out on the open sea. The sailing conditions were low winds. The conditions tested the participants’ tactical as well as technical skills such as tuning and rigging.

There were a total of 12 races over 4 days. Alekhya was the helm and Akhil was the crew. They were trained for three weeks before the event by Tanuku Shiva and Nithin, both accomplished sailors of the Trishna Sailing Club.

Alekhya is a student of the Hyderabad Public School (Ramanthapur) studying in class 11 and is preparing for the NEET to pursue a career in medicine. Alekhya has received much encouragement and support from her school. Her coach and mentor Arjun Pradipak has been instrumental in guiding her and has recently been nominated to head of the international 420 class association in India. Alekhya who is on the National Sailing Squad is planning her campaign for the Youth World Championship which will be held in July 2023 at Izmir, Turkey. We wish her all the success in her future endeavours.