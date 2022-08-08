Alipore Sports Club announced the 10th Sub- Junior State Basketball Tournament Championship, Under 13 for both boys and girls

Kolkata, 8th August 2022: The announcement press conference of the 10th Sub-Junior State Basketball Tournament Championship (under 13, for boys and girls) was held by Alipore Sports Club on 8th August, Monday at the Press Club. Notable personalities like Alvito D’Cunha (Former Indian Football Player), Dr. Shantanu Sinha (Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winning Filmmaker), and Mr. Manish Sharma, (Vice President, Alipore Sports Club) graced the event.

The basketball tournament shall start from 10th August and will continue till 15th August, to be held at the Majerhat Eastern Railway Sports Complex and on the premises of the West Bengal Basketball Association.

The competition is expected to be attended by clubs from every part of West Bengal as well as from various regions. 24 boys’ squads and 24 girls’ squads from all over the state to participate in the tournament.

Participating districts include Howrah, Hooghly, Burdwan, plus Birbhum, and 20 recognised basketball teams from all across Kolkata.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Manish Sharma, the vice president of Alipore Sports Club said, “We decided on organising this primarily with the intention of developing new potentials across the state. Looking forward to the tournament!”