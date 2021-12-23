All you need to know about the handsome hunk- Actor Ramiz king

Ramiz King, India’s one of the most famous reality TV stars made a prominent presence in the hearts of people within no time. The Handsome man gained popularity in India from his debut in the famous reality show ‘MTV Love School’-season 4. His fans instantly fell in love with his bold attitude and charming style. The 23-year old star rules the hearts of people and has a huge social media fan following. The popular youth icon is making his way to Bollywood quite effectively.
While fans get a sneak-peek of Ramiz’s life from his social media handles, here are 5 facts that are yet to be discovered about him
- Actor Ramiz King is an Afghan Born, raised, and a citizen of Australia. He has Indian heritage from his grandmother’s side.
- Ramiz King has a family reality show coming out, which is akin to the Kardashians with his sister Rohina and family.
- Ramiz King has co-produced the Afghan Bigg Boss.
- He was the original person to come to India in 2014 pitching to Endemol Shine Australia India to allow commoners to come on Bigg Boss through which he then got selected for Love School 4
- Not only did Ramiz King graduate from New York Film Academy but he is now studying journalism out of sheer passion. So we can expect to see him on Aaj Tak sometime in near future.