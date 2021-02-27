An Appeal from Artreach India: Gift Inspiration in 2021

New Delhi – India –For children all over the world this has been an incredibly challenging time. We are appealing for help to reach more children and young people in care homes and marginalised communities through the pandemic. Just Rs 2500 can bring our workshops to 5 more young girls like Rupa*.

About Artreach’s Workshops through Covid

Rupa* has found inspiration in Artreach’s online workshops. Every two weeks she and other girls in her Child Care Institution have joined us through their single computer to explore the world and reflect on our times through art. From Frida Kahlo to the stars to underwater creatures to making their own surrealist collages. While their physical world has shrunk their imaginative world has grown.(*name changed)

‘What could be as therapeutic as sketching out thoughts and painting your imagination on a canvas during this pandemic? It is helping our kids not only engage with something productive but also ensuring mental well being.’

– Shafi, Udayan Care Home Staff

Why are we raising money?

● Artreach team and our inspiring artist educators have led 5 online workshops EVERY WEEK since the lockdown began in March 2020 – reaching hundreds of children and young people living in care homes and marginalised communities.

● We love to use art as a tool for discovering all about the world, about artists in far-flung places, about ecology and sustainability, about space and the stars, about gender and feminism. Even though we have been locked down our imaginations allow us to make journeys…

● We know – and research agrees – that creativity builds resilience. Making meaning through creative expression is an adaptive and resilient response to the ongoing pandemic.

● We are deeply committed to bridging the gap in education inequality that this pandemic has exacerbated.

We are appealing for help to reach more children and young people in care homes and marginalised communities through the pandemic!

For Rs 2500 you can gift the inspiration of an online workshop for 5 more young people. Please help us to raise 1 Lakh through this appeal!

To contribute online, please visit http://www.artreachindia.org/giftinspiration.html. We are very grateful for your support.

About Artreach India

Artreach India is a charitable trust established in 2015. We work with artists to transform the lives of children, youth and women from marginalised communities in India. We empower participants through creativity and offer enriching learning experiences in the visual arts. www.artreachindia.org