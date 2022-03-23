An Evening of Evoking Change at TEDxGIM

March 2021: Goa Institute of Management (GIM) recently organized its second edition of TEDxGIM 2022. The theme for the event was “Who Created Thought?” and it focused on bringing about change through one’s own ability. The event featured 5 speakers who enlightened the audience with their expertise and experience from their fields.

Self-taught artist Trupti Karjinni, founder and CEO of Blue Pine Arts said, “70% perfect is perfect, 100 percent perfect is a failure”. She spoke about her entrepreneurial journey and her struggle with perfectionism and control. Her business which creates handmade artisanal watercolors and other art supplies grew to a multi-faceted 6-figure business when she let go of control and trusted her staff.

Popularly known as Mr. Harmonium, Sadakat Aman Khan specializes in Hindustani classical music and fusion music. He comes from a musical family with roots in Indian Classical music, and he has spent his life studying the intricacies of music. The performance was exhilarating and saw a blend of traditional music with modern beats.

Fitness expert and one of India’s female bodybuilding pioneers Dr. Rita Jairath, one of the speakers at the event expressed her views by saying, “I believe that we, as humans, should constantly focus on the benefits of evolution rather than the hardships it brings”. Bodybuilding has aided her in being the greatest version of herself and despite having been beset by problems since childhood, she did not let them stop her from realizing her full potential.

Rahul Nainwal is a social entrepreneur and co-founder of iVolunteer, a platform where volunteers can share time, skills, and passion for a better India. He strongly believes that economically weaker individuals can do a lot more in life with the right support and resources. He stated “When provided with resources such as microfinancing, they always make the best decisions for themselves and their family.”