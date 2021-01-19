Anantam Collection’ by Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery

New Delhi

To uplift the festive spirits, renowned Jewellery Designer Archana Aggarwal has recently launched the new ‘Anantam Collection’, a celebration of endless possibilities. The handcrafted masterpieces are an amalgamation of meticulous craftsmanship and exquisite designs, a true epitome of timeless grace and grandeur.

Each piece in this collection is distinctive, lively and exquisite, a perfect balance of regal and contemporary, fit for the modern muse.

‘Anantam Collection’ includes a comprehensive range of necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets and bangles appropriate for every mood and occasion.

Price: On request

About Archana Aggarwal

Archana graduated in Gemology and further launched her own label Jewels by Archana. Her unique designs and quality in jewellery have always been her strength and forte. To suit the taste of the consumers she has blended the contemporary and modern designs with authentic and 100% hallmarked certified Jewellery. Archana Aggarwal – Timeless Jewellery is inspired by the rich Indian heritage and is handcrafted to create statement pieces which are traditional and chic. The motifs and designs are intricate and delicate and represent expression and culture. The pieces of art will adorn your soul and speak volume about your exquisite style.

Showroom: Ambawatta One, H 5/3-4, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi 110030

www.instagram.com/archanaaggarwalofficial