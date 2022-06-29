Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Directs Health Officials To Strengthen Aarogyasri By Eliminating Minor Loopholes

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, June,2022: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to strengthen the Aarogyasri by eliminating the minor loopholes and increase the number of procedures availed under the scheme (currently 2446 procedures) during the health department review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister told the officials that some hospitals are scamming the people where they would misguide and force them to pay extra fees than the approved amount under Aarogyasri. “They would be punished under the law, and criminal actions would be taken against them,” said AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while instructing the officials to insert a clause in the agreement with hospitals against the extra fees.

“We are implementing the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBTs) in Aarogyasri to increase accountability and transparency in the system. Create a virtual account for the patients so that the treatment amount would be transferred and then it would go to the concerned hospitals like RTGS payment,” AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Noting that the MLAs who were visiting the ground had informed him about the issues people are facing for availing the Aarogyasri, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to identify the problem and rectify it.

He also informed the officials to educate the people regarding the Aarogyasri facilities, procedures, and treatments. Display boards containing details of Aarogyasri would be kept at all village secretariats, and the staff would get a detailed booklet regarding the scheme said the officials.

“Get a confirmation statement signed by the patient, which should clearly state the surgery procedures and cost of the treatment the government would pay to the concerned hospitals. Even if the treatment is conducted at a government hospital, the same protocols should follow, and people should know the cost,” said AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Further, he instructed the officials to file a report regarding the functioning of 108, 104, and Talli Bidda Express ambulances. “The ambulances should have display board against the bribes and contact information to report the crime,” said the AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan reddy

Regarding the recruitment in the health department, Chief Minister instructed the officials to fill all the doctors, teacher posts, and other workers on or before July end. The officials informed the Chief Minister that Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) has recruited 4395 out of 5108 permitted vacancies and the remaining posts by July.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has recruited 3727 teaching staff out of 4142 sanctioned posts, and the remaining posts by July as well said the officials.

“All the vacancies in the health sector should be filled within two or three weeks from the day of the post fell vacant. As far as the posts which would fall vacant upon staffs’ retirement, recruitment should be done in a pre-planned manner,” said AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.