Andhra Pradesh NSS Applauds GITAM NSS Work During Covid

Vijayawada, April 1, 2022: Andhra Pradesh State NSS Officer, Dr. P. Ashok Reddy and NSS State Level Training Officer, Dr. P. Ramachandra Rao, during their recent visit to the GITAM Vizag campus applauded the efforts of GITAM NSS volunteers for rendering exceptional services during the challenging times of COVID-19. The Andhra Pradesh state NSS officers also appreciated GITAM (Deemed to be University) for adopting government schools to implement NSS service activities.

Prof. K. Sivaramakrishna, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jayashankar Variyar, GITAM Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. D. Gunasekharan, Registrar Dr. A. Srinivas, NSS Coordinator were some of the other dignitaries present at the meeting.

National Service Scheme (NSS) Wing of the GITAM is functioning actively from the academic year 1986-87. In the year 2009-10, three NSS Units were sanctioned with the approval of AP State NSS Cell, Dept. of Higher Education, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh. The numbers of NSS units were increased from 10 to 19 Units in 2017-2018, in recognition to the services rendered to the society by the NSS wing of GITAM.