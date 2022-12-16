Anjali Pandey Appointed as the Chief Operating Officer for Cummins Group in India

16 December 2022, Mumbai/Pune,/New Dilhi India: Anjali Pandey has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Cummins Group in India. As the COO, Anjali’s priorities would include partnering with Cummins customers in their energy transition journey toward decarbonization, positioning Cummins India as the global manufacturing hub, and strengthening the group’s reputation as a leading technology solutions provider.

Anjali’s association with Cummins dates to 2001. In her career spanning 21 years with Cummins, she has successfully led and navigated business and functional leadership roles in Business, Purchasing, Internal Audit, Strategy, and General Management. Her most recent role before being appointed as the COO was – Business Leader for the Engine and Components Business.

Anjali’s appointment comes at a time when Cummins Group in India is embarking on a unique path toward decarbonization – by lowering emissions today and investing in innovative solutions for the future to achieve Zero emissions by 2050.

On Anjali’s appointment, Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins India, said, “I have a great deal of trust and confidence in Anjali and have collaborated closely with her since 2008. I am excited for her as she takes over as the COO for Cummins Group in India. Anjali is passionate about growth and is a great ambassador of Cummins’ values and leadership behaviors. She is committed to building diverse and inclusive teams and making an impact by creating more prosperity for all our stakeholders. I am grateful to have the support of an experienced leader like her to help me advance our company’s growth and decarbonization agenda, and make it real for our business, people, and communities.”

Speaking on her appointment, Anjali Pandey, Chief Operating Officer, Cummins Group in India said, “I am grateful and excited on being appointed as the Chief Operating Officer for the Cummins Group in India. We have embarked on a Decarbonization journey, and the COO role gives me a unique opportunity to drive business growth by partnering with our customers in their energy transition journey. The road ahead looks exhilarating with new possibilities, and I am personally committed to building a sustainable and prosperous future for our people, customers, business, communities, and the planet.”