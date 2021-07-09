Announcement of 2nd International E Karate & Kobudo Championship’21, Ongoing in Kolkata, India

2nd International E-Karate Championship Tournament is successfully going from 4th July’21 to 11th July’21 in India. This mega event has been organised by Shihan Ayan Chakraborty & Traditional Karate-Do Okinawa Kobudo Indo Kyokai, Kolkata, India. More than 500 participants from 24 countries have participated from all over the world. Many senior renowned Karate judges have participated to review the performance. Participants will be felicitated by medals and certificates, signed by different Karate Grand Masters.
About Neel Achary 7352 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.