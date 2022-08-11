APM Terminals Pipavav initiates Vaccination Drive for livestock in nearby villages

Pipavav, India: APM Terminals Pipavav has launched a vaccination drive for livestock in nearby 45 villages like Rampara, Bherai, Chhatadiya, Hadmatiya, Thavi and Shiyalbet villages under the ‘Pashuuday project’. This is to control the spread of the infectious lumpy skin disease in livestocks.

According to the survey done by the state of Gujarat, the highly contagious lumpy skin disease has been found in cows and buffaloes in 1,126 villages in 15 districts of the state. It has affected more than 40,000 animals and continues to spread further.