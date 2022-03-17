Applications open for Indian School of Democracy’s She Represents, a political leadership program for women leaders

Hyderabad/New Delhi, March 2022 – Indian School of Democracy (ISD) is excited to open applications for the 3rd edition of She Represents – a seven-day political leadership program for women leaders. Thiss online program focuses on interaction with senior political leaders, political skill building and building a community of women political leaders. The Program will happen from 18-22 May and 28-29 May 2022. The application window will close on 10th April 2022. Given the challenges that women leaders face in the political ecosystem, leadership development and community support play an important role.

She Represents (www.indianschoolofdemocracy.org/sr) is a rigorous political learning program, aimed at nurturing women political leaders across the country. Some of the key offerings include interaction with senior political leaders across parties. Some of our past speakers have been Anu Aga (former MP), and Margaret Alva (former MP and Union Minister, INC). For this year, some of the speakers include Charu Pragya (National Media Panelist – BJP) and Tara Krishnaswamy (co-founder of Political Shakti and Citizens for Bengaluru). Participants build political skills and knowledge vital for their career such as political communication, research and narrative building. They also become part of an all-India community of inspiring women leaders from different political parties. In the last 2 batches, we have worked with 40+ women leaders from across the country. Currently, these alumni are engaged in different parties and organizations such as Sindhu (AAP candidate for BBMP 2022 elections) and Spurthi (has started initiatives such as WomComMatters and Awaaz-e- Telangana).

ISD is a non-partisan organization with a mission to nurture principled public leaders with moral courage and imagination, to work on strengthening Indian politics. We run 3 programs across the year: 1) She Represents (a 7-day immersive online learning experience for women political leaders 2) The Good Politician (a 9-month experiential program) and 3) Democracy Express (a 9 day experiential program to explore regional politics).

In the past 4 years, ISD has worked with 150+ young political leaders from 20 different states. In each of its programs, the focus is on having participants from different political parties and marginalized communities. Our alumni include current sarpanches, former councilors, and spokespersons in parties. It is a vibrant community of young politicians working towards principled politics.