Armed forces personnels to be trained at Academy of Pastry and culinary Arts

New Delhi, April 14, 2022: APCA, a world famous & an esteemed group of professional culinary & pastry schools have been conferred upon with the duty by the Indian Armed forces to train 11 officers of the rank of Major and equivalent from three services – Army, Air Force and Navy. These officers are currently posted as Catering Officers in the Category A establishments of the MIlitary like National Defense Academy (NDA), Indian Military Academy (IMA) and Officers Training Academy (OTA), etc. and are responsible for the food & nutrition of cadets & officers in these institutions. These officers were selected to undergo a 1 month specialized program for culinary, baking and pastry at APCA, Bangalore.

During the course of this highly intensive program, specially designed for them, these Defense personnels will be imparted a complete hands-on training to equip them with not just basic cookery skills, but will hone the gourmet food preparation skills with exposure to advanced techniques.

APCA seeks to improve community health and well-being. The academy employs cutting-edge technology in conjunction with inventive ways to educate the art, science, and skills of generating delicious cuisine, as well as the strategies required to flourish in the food sector. Being aware of the ingredients and combinations that provide maximum energy to deal with the hectic job profile is equally imperative for the soldiers.