Arsh Hyundai fully vaccinates their employees before the festive season

Mumbai: Arsh Hyundai, one of the leading dealers of Hyundai cars in Mumbai has fully vaccinated their employees by facilitating the second dose of vaccination. The company had aimed to vaccinate all their employees before the festive season to ensure safety of their customers as well as their employees. It had collaborated with Surana Group of Hospitals to facilitate the vaccination drive.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Shubham Jain, Owner, Arsh Hyundai said, “Taking better care and ensuring the well-being of our employees and customers is of utmost importance. As the country engages into the festive mood, we are working to do our part by ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees as well as our customers.”

Arsh Hyundai has always stayed focused and undertook initiatives to support its prized customers and committed employees with exquisite initiatives and extended care.

With the 2nd dose of vaccination completed, all safety measures are being followed by the on-ground officials that include wearing masks, gloves, using sanitizers, maintaining social distancing and workshop sanitization.