Art of Affirmations a FLO’ session with Sister Shivani held

Hyderabad, June 2022…FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad Chapter organized a session “Art of Affirmations” with Sister Shivani. The session was held at Hotel Park, Rajbhavan Road on Saturday morning. More than 100 FLO Members attended the session.

Speaking about the art of affirmations, Sister Shivani shared that a repeated thought is an affirmation. Unaware, we create negative thoughts as our daily affirmations she said

The quality of life does not depend on what is happening outside the world, rather quality of life depends on what I think about what is happening outside, she stated.

Speaking about emotional health, Sister Shivani stated that when a person is physically unwell we know what a person needs. But, when it comes to someone being emotionally unwell; we do not know what they need most of the time.

Thoughts are like the coding we supply to our mind. Affirmations like ‘I am a powerful being’, ‘I am calm and stable always’, ‘I am fearless’, ‘I am happy always’, and more help us program our mind and its thoughts to create a better reality shared Sister Shivani of Brahma Kumaris at the ‘Art of Affirmations’ held by FICCI FLO Hyderabad.

Welcoming the gathering Subhraa Maheshwari, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad said everybody and every time, everyone wants to be positive. Is it possible? It is often easier said than done. We are delighted to have Sister Shivani, a practitioner, and a renowned teacher of Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization, here with us today to speak about the “Art of Affirmations”.

We believe in the power of affirmations, that they create lasting positive impact to our wellbeing, Shubhraa Maheshwari, FLO Chairperson said.

Two years of an unprecedented worldwide pandemic people lost themselves in negativity. However, to keep going and to live a fulfilled life it is important to find the light at the end of the tunnel. It is also important to know that there is only one person who can bring us into positivity and that person is Us, she said.

Our mind is the most powerful tool we have. So we need to train to handle obstacles life throws at us. So we need to train it and exercise it just as we do for our bodies. Making a habit of practicing affirmations on a daily basis is a key to our long-term success and happiness, Shubhraa added.

Our esteemed speaker Sister Shivani will enlighten us more on practicing Positive Affirmations to lead a more holistic life, she said.

Ms Gunjan, Secretary set the tone for the session.