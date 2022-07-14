Art Show Anubhuti Showcases Various Paintings by the Contemporary Artist Meena Yadav…

The preview party of art show Anubhuti by the contemporary artist Meena Yadav was held at The Visual Art Gallery from 13 July. The art show highlighted the environmental degradation the exhibition was inaugurated by Pratibha Prahlad .

The solo exhibition comprised various paintings that represented the contrasting world we live in. Some of her work also highlighted the degradation of the environment caused by humans and how it is affecting civilization as a whole. Meena Yadav is a renowned abstract artist who has spent her career deciphering the intricacies of daily life and putting them on the canvas.

“Abstract art to me is the truest form of expression and I would like to spend many more years to come exploring this art form,” Meena Yadav added.

The art exhibition showcasing various paintings by the contemporary artist Meena Yadav will be on display at The Visual Art Gallery till 17th July.

The art exhibition was attended by many known artists including Sharon Lowen , Manisha Gawade, Anandmoy Bannerjee, Sunaiyana Malhotra Ananad moy Bannerji and Urshila Chanana.