Artist Amrita Tiwary was a part of Talk Show organised by E Manch

The Talk Show was organised by EManch, an NGO. In this talk show Artist Amrita Tiwary is a Multi-Talented Person, She is an Artist, Designer and Mentor and also she is a founder of Kreative Minds Bengaluru. Her institute gives training in Fine Art, Dance and Music, The talk show was started by the brief introduction of Amrita Tiwary and about her career and Interest and She was working in the corporate sector for the last 12 years before starting her passion. She opened her institute Kreative Minds in the year 2016.

She said in the beginning of the talk show that after I worked in corporate for such a long year, I finally decided to follow my passion, which is fine art. So my family always supported me a lot and still now they are supporting me.

Amrita started her painting and Art career when she was just 12 years old, she said her two Guru’s supported her a lot. According to her, Art always helps us to be more focused. She also said following her passion was the right decision, when she was working in the corporate sector she was earning well, maybe more than as an Artist but her passion has given her a calmness and relaxation which is far better than a corporate life. She started her institute with 5 students. Now she is having a lot of students.

The ending part of the show Presentation and Artist Amrita Tiwary has discussed how painting and sketching give a voice to Voiceless persons and Through Art Everyone can express their feelings.

About Kreative Minds

Kreative Minds is a growing institute of art and culture .Kreative Minds offers various forms of creativity including art, design, craft, music, and dance courses for one and all without any age barrier. Kreative Minds was founded by Ms. Amrita Tiwary in the year 2016. In the past 4+ years it has been continuously focusing on increasing and growing the talent in the upcoming and budding Artists of the Southern region of India. As of today’s date, Kreative Minds has been able to spread its wings overseas in California and Canada too. Kreative Minds is affiliated to the esteemed university of Art and Culture – Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh.

Pracheen Kala Kendra has its centres not only in India but in Asia, Australia, and USA. We started with only 5 kids and today we are a family of 300+ learners (including all subjects). Kreative Minds started with only a Fine arts course and then it diversified into music and dance. Today the teams of teachers are also growing along with upcoming centres. We have our centres in 4 different areas in South Bangalore and 1 centre in Hyderabad. We also have online classes being conducted through the digital media in the USA and Canada. Kreative Minds’ focus is not in just teaching, but it focuses on teaching with fun and love. We focus on the technicalities of each work we do here. Our teachers are qualified in their field and they come with experience in teaching art and craft.