Asian food brand White Light Food, collaborates with the Helping Hands Foundation to make a difference in lives of cancer patients

While there are more than 75 different ways out there to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day, what better way to celebrate freedom than by choosing to make a difference! This Independence Day, White Light Food (WLF), a premium ready-to-eat brand specialising in Asian food, is lending a helping hand by collaborating with non-profit organization The Helping Hands Foundation. All sale proceeds from the Independence Day special menu will be donated to the foundation, to provide prosthetic limbs for cancer patients in need.

As part of the Independence Day exclusive menu, WLF is offering Tricolour Sushi and Tricolour Dimsum Boxes. The Sushi Box consists of flavourful, vegetarian California Maki Rolls that include condiments like wasabi, ginger, soy, spicy mayo and tempura crumbs, that make for a crunchy and delightful treat.

The Dimsums Boxes come in three variants: Jain, vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Savor the appetising flavours of Truffle Edamame, Veg Crystal or Brocolli & Corn dimsums or relish juicy bites of Chicken Coriander, Prawn Burnt Garlic or Spicy Chicken dimsums.

“The pandemic has taught all of us what unity can achieve. Every small gesture counts. If not eradicating suffering, we can at least reduce its intensity. And in an attempt to provide some assistance to make the lives of cancer patients a little easier, we are joining hands with Helping Hands for the noble work they are into.” says Megha Poddar, CEO and founder of White Light Food.

Madhavi Goenka – Founding trustee of Helping Hands shares, “This Independence Day, we are excited to be partnering with White Light Food. Food not only brings joy to the ones consuming it, but initiatives like this by brands like WLF, extend the joy to brighten the days of people suffering from illnesses. We take the concept of freedom a notch higher through such collaborations.”

Anup Gupta, President at Rotary Club of Bombay Queen City says Rotary Club of Bombay Queen City is happy to associate with White Light food. For once your eating will be helpful in providing prosthetic limb surgeries for cancer patients. Be a part of a noble cause. Enjoy the nobility of giving by eating.

Pre-order your choice of dish anytime between August 9th-15th. Pick a delivery date of your choice and your contributions will be donated.