Asia’s biggest comedy festival is all set to come back to Pune with big comedy guns

After tasting, success, and overwhelming response to their previous editions, the Pune Comedy Festival, organized by Laughing Lion, is ready to roll the city audience out of their chairs with laughter.

The Pune Comedy Festival 2018 saw 40 comedians and 15, 000 people making it Asia’s largest comedy festival. This year the Pune Comedy Festival 4.0 promises to be even grander than the previous one! The line-up this time includes big guns like Tanmay Bhat, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Kunal Kamra, and even newer superstars like Samay Raina and Nishant Suri.

With a line-up of the best comedians in the country, Puneties can buckle up for a weekend designed to satisfy all their post-pandemic comedy cravings!

Details:

When: 14th and 15th May 2022, 5 pm onwards

Where: The Orchid Hotel Pune, Balewadi Stadium Road, National Games Park, Mahalunge, Pune, India

Ticket Link: https://in.bookmyshow. com/events/pune-comedy- festival-4-0/ET00326520