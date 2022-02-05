Audition Event for Gurugram International Couture Week 2022 to be held from 4th – 6th March at Huda Gymkhana Club, Gurugram

x

An Audition event was organised to shortlist talented models for the second season of Gurugram International Couture Week. During the event, more than 100 models were auditioned. An array of designers will also take part in the couture week including Ashley Rebello, Indi Yapa Abeywardena and Charini . The shows will be directed by industry experts such as Liza Varma, and Sham Khan.

The Judges panel included Sidharth Behera, Gyan Singh Yadav, Ronny Kaula, Liza Varma, Sumit Mahipal, and Satyajit Mohanty

GICW to be held on the 4th, 5th and 6th of March 2022 at Huda Gymkhana Club, Sec – 29, Gurugram is a luxurious affair giving a totally new dimension to the fashion revolution in India. The grand event delights the opulent audience and is an exclusive platform bridging the gap between the Indian fashion industry and international trends.

The three-day event will feature runway shows and entertainment for both established fashion brands and up-and-coming designers. This will be the second “fashion week” to take place in Gurugram for which the way has been paved by an increasing number of fashion exhibitions and shopping events.