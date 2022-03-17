AUM, a dance ballet in Kathak Style by Padmashri Dr Shovana Narayan and the Asavari Repertory at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre

New Delhi: Kathak Guru Padmashri Shovana Narayan with her Asavari Repertory presented a unique dance production “AUM” – exploring various tiers of sub-consciousness that the Cosmic Sound of Creation represents – a sound that symbolizes the Supreme Personality of Godhead i.e parabrahman. The dance production was presented at India Habitat Centre.

Eminent guests present at the event were -Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Theatre actor Sunit Tandon, Neelam Pratap Rudy, Classical Dancer Sangeeta Bhuyan Mehta, Aruna Vasudev, Indian critic, author, editor, painter, maker of documentaries and is considered an eminent scholar on Asian cinema and Rear Admiral (retd) Dr. S. Kulshreshtha – Former Director General of Naval Armament Inspection (DGNAI) at the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defense (Navy) , author.

The dance production was choreographed by Guru Padamshri Shovana Narayan and Shailja Nalwade and conceptualized by Vice Admiral (retd) Dr Sanatan Kulshreshtha which showcased the power of belief by the Hindus in the essence of the Vedas is enshrined in the word Aum which is the Cosmic Sound of Creation. AUM symbolizes the Supreme Personality of Godhead i.e parabrahman. It symbolizes the prana or life breath which runs through one’s body bestowed by the parabrahman. In its reverberation, the sound of AUM increases sattva or harmony within a person and carries us across the ocean of transmigration or reincarnation. This sacred sound eventually leads to the state of turiya that is beyond cause and effect. It is nirguna samadhi of yoga. From a Vedant perspective, the term AUM symbolizes various states of consciousness and the three worlds – earth, atmosphere and heaven.

The one hour dance production was comprised of 4 sections showcasing (i) The Awakening – waking state of consciousness and the earth, (ii) The Realisation – emotions and feelings, (iii) The Aspiration – flight of aspiration and exploration and (iv)The Continuum – the final seeking and mergence into the cosmos, the heavens.