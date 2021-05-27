AUM under Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) crosses Rs 6 trillion

Mumbai: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) today announced crossing the milestone of Rs 6 lakh crore (Rs 6 trillion) of Assets Under Management (AUM) under the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), after 13 years. The AUM growth of last Rs 1 trillion has been achieved in just 7 months.

PFRDA has witnessed remarkable growth in NPS subscribers over the years with 74.10 lakh government employees in the scheme and 28.37 lakh individuals joining from the non-government sector. The total subscriber base of PFRDA has increased to 4.28 crores.

Shri Supratim Bandyopadhyay, Chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), said: “We feel immensely gratified at reaching this milestone of Rs 6 trillion AUM, and in less than seven months as we were at Rs 5 trillion in October 2020. The achievement shows the faith subscribers have in NPS and PFRDA. A growing realization during this pandemic is the priority accorded by individuals to retirement planning, for preserving their financial well being.”