Aurangabad’s Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank honoured with an award for collecting more than 67,000 units from 2019-2021

Aurangabad, July 06, 2022: On the occasion of Blood Donor’s Day, the Maharashtra State Blood Transfusion Council has recognized and felicitated Aurangabad’s most preferred Dr. Hedgewar Hospital’s Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank which has collected more than 67,000 units of blood from 2019-2021. Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the blood bank delivered on its commitment with real actions to ensure the availability of blood in the district in any given situation.

The Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope hailed the contribution of the Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank in securing the lives of thousands of people and presented the award to Dr. Manjusha Kulkarni, Shri. Krishna Kulkarni, Ramgopal Malani, Sushma Dongrajkar, Appasaheb Somase, and Chandrakala Ahire at the grand event held in Mumbai. Along with Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank, four others blood banks have been awarded as the highest blood collection centres in the state.

Established in 1993, Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank, an initiative by Dr. Hedgewar Hospital, BAVP’s Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank is the most preferred source of blood for all the hospitals, in and around the Aurangabad district in Marathwada. The blood bank fulfils almost 65 per cent of all the region’s blood requirements. Its unique approach and commitment to providing safe blood products have made it one of the finest blood centres in South Asia. 20,000 blood donors voluntary donate blood Every year which helps save more than 50,000 lives, one of the highest in the country.

Even during Covid pandemic, blood bank has provided 12600 units of plasma for the treatment of covid patients. Being NABH Accredited blood bank, it stands tall in quality and excellence. To reach out to maximum people of Marathwada, blood bank has established 14 storage centres across region. Because of it’s strive for excellence, NACO(National AIDS Control Organisation) has nominated Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank as authorised training centre for 40 other blood banks.

While providing safest blood, blood bank also have adopted more than 200 children suffering from Thalassemia for their free treatment and care. Annually, more than 2000 blood units are supplied free of cost to such children worth INR 50 lacs.