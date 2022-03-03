Aurobindo Pharma Foundation to inaugurate Mini Lift Irrigation scheme at Wanaparthy

National, 03 March 2022: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation will inaugurate a Mini Lift Irrigation scheme on 5th March at Mojerla village, Peddamandadi mandal, Wanaparthy district. The prestigious project will enhance the physical access to water for farms and expand the cultivable area under assured irrigation, thus positively impacting the agricultural landscape of the village.

According to the 2011 census, this village – Mojerla, has a total population of 1,879 people, with the majority of them being involved in agriculture and allied activities for their livelihood. Geologically, the area is covered with hard rocks and has low to moderate groundwater resources. This location receives erratic and irregular rainfall, forcing the farmers to cultivate a single crop, especially during the Kharif season. Paddy is the major crop cultivated in the Kharif season within the available source of water.

In order to improve the socio-economic conditions of the farmers in Mojerla and the surrounding villages of Peddamandadi mandal, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation has contributed INR 1.50 crores and implemented this project through Ramky Foundation within a short span of 4 months (November 2021 – February 2022). This village has a net sown area of 350.9 hectares with an irrigated area of 143.3 hectares. The primary source of water for irrigation for this land is ground water, and wells/tube wells. Hence, there is a need to improve the sources of irrigation to achieve better socio-economic conditions for the village, increase employment in the farming and allied sectors, expand the green belt in the project area, and improve crop diversity and cropping intensity.

Commenting on the announcement, K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, said “Aurobindo Pharma Foundation has contributed INR 1.50 crores and implemented this project through Ramky Foundation within a short span of 4 months (November 2021 – February 2022). The Bhoomi Pooja was done by the Minister of Agriculture, Telangana State, Sri S. Niranjan Reddy. For establishing this Lift Irrigation scheme a Pump House was constructed and two main pipelines laid from Shankara Samudram reservoir to two ponds in Mojerla village. This project will increase the access to irrigation for farms as well as expand the cultivable land.”

With the Implementation of this project, a total of 1,030 acres of cultivable land can be irrigated per crop cycle. This will benefit around ­1,000+ farmers in the village of Mojerla and 2-3 surrounding villages, as they shift from the current rain fed/dry land crops such as Jowar and Ragi to commercial crops like Groundnut, Cotton, etc., and other vegetables. This Project of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation also reflect the commitment of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd towards Environment Sustainability.