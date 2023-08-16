AVA Law Group Investigating Potential Claims in Devastating Maui Wildfire

San Diego, CA, August 16, 2023 — AVA Law Group, a leading nationwide litigation firm, announced on Tuesday that it is in the process of investigating the potential causes and parties responsible for the horrific wildfire that recently swept through areas of Maui.

The wildfire, which erupted on August 8, resulted in widespread destruction, impacting homes, businesses, and natural landscapes. The historic town of Lāhainā bore a significant brunt of the wildfire’s fury – with many residents and business owners facing substantial losses. As of Tuesday, the official death toll stood at 99, with hundreds still missing.

And Hawai‘i’s statewide outdoor warning siren system, used to notify residents ahead of natural disasters such as wildfires and tsunamis, was inexplicably silent the day of the tragedy – sirens that would have warned the entire population of the approaching flames.

“What happened in Lāhainā is unacceptable,” said Andrew Van Arsdale, AVA Law Group’s Founder and Managing Attorney. “Yes, acts of nature occur that can cause injury or death, but our preliminary investigation shows that more could have been done to save lives and property.”

A report issued in 2020 tied fires to winds from a passing hurricane – similar to the ones that fanned the Lāhainā blaze.

While the official death toll stands at nearly 100, over 1,000 individuals remain missing. The financial toll is staggering, with an estimated 2,200 structures – mostly residences – being annihilated.

“At AVA Law Group, we represent the people against the powerful – and the people of Maui are in dire need of our help,” said Van Arsdale. “Our hearts go out to all families in Lāhainā and we will not rest until those responsible for these tragic events are held accountable.”

AVA Law Group encourages individuals who have suffered property damage, economic losses, or personal injuries due to the wildfire to reach out for a free consultation. The firm’s legal team is dedicated to evaluating each case on an individual basis and guiding clients through the legal process with compassion and expertise.