Avanse Financial Services strengthens its Corporate Responsibility ties with Samarthanam Trust

Bengaluru, December 20, 2021: Avanse Financial Services, India’s new-age, technologically advanced education focused NBFC, has always gone above and beyond to improve and accelerate India’s educational environment. The organization has been constantly working towards achieving a holistic growth for the larger community it operates in by remaining steadfast in its social responsibility mission of making quality education accessible for every deserving underserved Indian student. As a part of its CSR initiatives, the organization today interacted with some of the talented kids from Samarthanam Trust and distributed tablets to the students so that they can continue with their online education journey in a seamless manner. This NGO helps differently abled youth from the underserved community and promotes in building an inclusive society, which provides an equal opportunity, without discrimination. Avanse Financial Services has been providing various facilities such as learning aids for online sessions, hostel facilities, food and other assistive equipment for students to enable them to achieve their academic aspirations.

According to National Statistics Office, 2.2 per cent of India’s population lives with some kind of physical or mental disability. Further, according to UNESCO’s ‘State of the Education Report for India: Children with Disabilities’ (2019), 75 per cent of children with disabilities do not attend schools in India. It is critical to bridge the gap between disability and education, to ensure empowered lives for the differently abled. Understanding this crucial need, Avanse Financial Services partnered with Samarthanam Trust in January 2020 and since then it has been working closely with this NGO to make quality education accessible for specially abled students. With the help of this collaboration, Avanse Financial Services endeavors to enable these students to become self-reliant and walk towards a brighter future. The organization has been providing continuous support to high school students, in the age group of 17 – 20 years.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services said, “Being a responsible organization, Avanse Financial Services looks beyond just the profitable growth of the company and focuses on achieving a holistic growth for the larger community it operates in. We understand the importance of education and we believe that it is a primary requisite for every individual to achieve a promising future. As an education focused NBFC, we have been collaborating with the ecosystem to make quality education accessible for every deserving underserved Indian student. We are delighted to extend our continued support to Samarthanam Trust to accelerate the students’ academic journeys and are certain to witness their bright futures in the coming years.” Dr. Mahantesh, Founder, Managing Trustee, Samarthanam says, “We at Samarthanam believe that no child should be left behind when it comes to learning and the pandemic had made the digital divide in India even more pronounced for students, without access to digital learning tools, when online classes had become the norm. It is here that I have to thank Avanse Financial Services for facilitating a whole new Education experience by distributing tablets to our specially abled and underprivileged students and building interest among students so that they can continue with their online education journey for their bright future”

To create an impact in the lives of students at the grassroots level, Avanse Financial Services has been in an alliance with three NGOs – MelJol, Samarthanam and Muktangan for education-focused initiatives under its CSR arm. As a responsible organization, committed towards democratizing education, Avanse Financial Services has dedicated its expertise to identify the challenges faced by the underserved students. Thus, the organization curated the bridge to lend its support to students, specially-abled children and community teachers with the help of its partnership with various non-profit organizations.