Aveksha four Free Day Care Centres for Industrial Workers Children inaugurated

Hyderabad, 11th May 2022: In a rare gesture, the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE), inaugurated four Free Aveksha Day Care Centres on Tuesday one each at Cherlapally, Uppal, Jeedimetla, Kallakal for the benefit of industrial workers’ children.

Out of four, two centres, one each at Jeedimetla and Kallakal launched virtually and two centres one each at Cherlapally and Uppal launched physically.

The two in-person launches were held at CSIA Building Cherlapally and UIEHCC building, Uppal.

All the four centres were inaugurated by Mr Bethi Subash Reddy, MLA, Medchal Malkajgiri; Mr EV. Narasimha Reddy, VC & MD, TSIIC and Mr V. S. V Rao, Deputy MD, SIDBI.

Sri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce & IT who couldn’t make sent a video message

Mr Bethi Subash Reddy, MLA, Medchal Malkajgiri said Uppal has five industrial belts and Cherlpalli is one of the biggest. It has 800 units. Free Day Care Centre goes a long way in the welfare of the industrial workers. Day Care centres are very important. We have witnessed many of our Indians living abroad invite their parents to take care of their children. It is so expensive there. It is more expensive for their two individuals’ airfare and other expenses. Here the daycare facilities are provided free of cost. Every industrial worker must utilise this, he said. He urged the media to create more awareness for the centres so that more working labour will utilise this opportunity.

Mr Jayesh Ranjan in his video message said Hyderabad has a positive industrial ecosystem. For decades Hyderabad has been the manufacturing hub. It has well over 7000 manufacturing units in and around Hyderabad. He described the initiative as wonderful. The holistic welfare of the industrial workers is very important. During the corona times, when our guest workers left Hyderabad for their native places we realised their importance. We need to take care of them well. Though it is a small initiative most sought after one. I am sure this will remain a role model not just in our state but also in many other states in the country.

EV Narsimha Reddy, VC and MD of TSIIC described it as a very important initiative.

Though Day Care facility is mandated in law, such facilities do not exist. 20,000 to 25,000 workers work in industrial units in Cherlapally. Out of the 6000 to 8000 are women The centre is a welcome move. But one centre may not be sufficient. Should there be more required, he said IALA(Industrial Area Local Authority) in Cherlapalli will be able to assist further.

Mr V. S. V Rao, Deputy MD, SIDBI said it is a great project and the need of the project. It is a noble thought. It is our token contribution. SIDBI contributed Rs 1 crore from their CSR funds towards 20 Day Care Centres. SIDBI will be with COWE in their all entrepreneurial journey.

The event was hosted by COWE, IALA Cherlapally, Federation of Telangana Industries Association, Cherlapally Small Industries Association at Cherlapally and by UIEHCC and Uppal Industries Association at Uppal.

Aveksha Day Care Centres meaning caring is the Mother’s Day Gift to Working Mothers announced, COWE.

COWE in association with SIDBI is planning to launch 20 Aveksha Day Care Centres for free use by the industrial workers for their children. SIDBI has provided Rs 1 crore from their CSR funds towards them. Out of twenty, one centre is already working at Gundlapochampally. Four more will be getting inaugurated tomorrow. And more will be in the offing, the released added

A pilot project was launched in Apparel Export Park, Gundlapochampally in 2019. Scaling up the operations at 4 centres in industrial areas of Cherlapally Jeedimetla, Uppal & Kalakkal are being launched. The day-care centres are equipped with trained caretakers, recreational facilities in the learning environment, and CC cameras to ensure safety

Each of these Day Care Centres is spread over an area of 800 to 1500 ft area. They are fully equipped to take care of 30 children of the industrial workers from 9am to 6 pm (unlike Anganwadis which function till 2.30 pm). Each Centre will have four staff members—a teacher, a car egiver, aaya and a security guard. All the standard protocols will be maintained. And the service is provided free of cost. Rupees two lakhs is being invested in setting up each of these centres. Rupees 40,000/- a month will be spent on running these centres.

The focus of the project is to strategically position Aveksha Day-care centres in industrial areas with clusters of industries employing women workers who can avail of the services for free. The initiative is powered by SIDBI and well supported by TSIIC Industrial Area Land Authority, Industrial Associations and many corporates as part of CSR activity.

SIDBI has promised to support for the next two years, after that concerned industrial belt will support the initiative. COWE will continue to maintain the same.

COWE aims at empowering women by facilitating skills through capacity building initiatives and making them successful entrepreneurs. Keeping it in view COWE conceived a novel idea of extending support to working women, especially in the industrial sector and underprivileged sections of society. This resulted in the launching of Aveksha day-care Centres, a facility to provide free day-care to under-privileged children of industrial workers and labourers, so the women can focus on their job and economic independence.

Established on 22nd November 2004 in Hyderabad, COWE is a pan India not for profit organization. It is an initiative by women entrepreneurs with a strong focus on women’s empowerment. COWE started with six women entrepreneurs that gradually scaled up its operations with its presence in 11 states in India and more than 1000 members