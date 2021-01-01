Awarded by Governor, Chef Taruna Birla is now launching her own book

Visionary Chef Taruna Birla who is also a homemaker, mother and an entrepreneur observed a thing about her vicinity that there were no cooking classes in her city that would teach people how to cook delicious food in a fun and exciting way. Hence, she started her cooking institute- a state of the art infrastructure and well-equipped culinary studio to fulfill this need of people in her city.

Taruna Birla was born in Bhilwara, Rajasthan in 1980. She got her early cooking inspiration from her grandmother, whom she describes as ‘An excellent cook with a fantastic imagination’. Describing more about her grandmother she said “All we need to say that we are hungry and she would rush up to her kitchen and like a magician, she would bring something innovative which we thoroughly relished.” As a teenager she was highly fascinated by her grandmother’s skills and decided to throw herself completely into cooking. She graduated in Food production in the year 2017 with a specialized course in Bakery and confectionary. She established her cooking institute in 2020 after realizing her ultimate dream. She says that her cooking is from her heart and mind.

While talking about her cooking institute she said that “Taruna Birla Cooking Institute is your ultimate destination for all things that are tasty. We will train our students to bring out the Master Chef in them by slowly mastering the craft of winning hearts, filling stomachs and electrifying tongues. We are passionate about bringing amazing experiences to people’s taste buds in order to master the skill of cooking. The institute will allow people to develop and pursue their love for cooking and baking in a fun, efficient and productive way. The institute will give you an end-to-end cooking experience, teaching you the various methods of cooking, working with spices, cooking various foods and so on. The whole idea is to create an immersive experience around cooking and baking.”

Recently she was awarded with a title of Master Chef by Governor of Maharashtra Mr. Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Rajbhavan and along with it she was also awarded with Bharat Ratna Dr.Ambedkar Award by Social and Justice Empowerment Minister Mr. Ramdas Athavle.

We all know about the famous and one of the most delicious dessert brownies,cookies. Everyone loves it. We can see these desserts in many parties, restaurants, etc. It never fails to bring smile on everyone’s faces. But do everyone know how to make it? What ingredients are used in it, tricks to make it? The answer to this question is NO. Many people love to have brownies and cookies but don’t know how to make them. So to make these people aware about brownie and cookie recipe Master Chef Taruna Birla is now all set to launch her book named Enchanted on this new year i.e. on 1st January 2021. Bookings for this book has already started from 1st December 2020. One can book this book through the site www.cheftarunabirla.com. One can also pre order the book and get a discount with special handwritten note signed by Chef Taruna Birla.