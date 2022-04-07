Ayan Chakraborty makes India Proud

The Chief Instructor of Traditional Karate-Do Okinawa Kobudo Indo Kyokai Shihan Ayan Chakraborty a 6th Dan Black Belt from Kolkata got promoted to the International Kansa(Referee) in the World Union of Martial Art Federation(WUMF).

He achieved this feat at a recently one-month online seminar & examination from WUMF, England. Around 150 examinees represented 9 countries in the prestigious WUMF Kansa(Referee) examination. Ayan Chakraborty came out with flying colours in the examination and got promoted. Shihan Ayan Chakraborty organizes 4 Online International Karate championships with more than 30 countries during the pandemic so that Indian athletes can get international exposure.

Shihan Ayan Chakraborty 6th Dan Black Belt said we are only one Karate organisation from Kolkata to bring an International foreign instructor to Kolkata for the training of our students, in 2019 we bring an 8th Dan Black Belt instructor from South Africa, and in 2020 February Hanshi Masanabu Sato 9th Dan Black Belt from Japan he came to Kolkata for training purpose.