Ayushakti flags of its annual Sattvic Khichdi Festival at Malad, Mumbai

Mumbai: Ayushakti, one of the leading and most trusted ayurvedic health centres around the world is hosting a Khichdi festival at their Swadshakti restaurant from 15th to 31st October, 2021.

The annual Khichdi festival 2021, which is taking place only at their Malad outlet in Mumbai, will offer the walk-in customers a variety of 12 different Ayurvedic exotic, healthy and nutritious Khichdi including siders. Each dish is priced at a nominal amount of Rs. 230.

This Ayurveda centre, known for providing holistic treatment, looks forward to providing healthy, tasty and Ayurvedic Khichdi to its consumers.

Some of the dishes from the specially curated menu include desi Lasuni Palak Khichdi, the iconic Mumbai Pav-bhaji Khichdi, exotic Kadhai Khichdi Veg, the healthy Vaghareli Moong Khichdi, and a variety of others which are extremely tasty and nutritious in nature.

All these Khichdi will be in vegetarian preparation and will be served with complimentary Masala Moong Papad, Salad, and Kadhi.

Date: 15th – 31st October 2021

Location: Ayushakti Swadshakti Restaurant, 563, 1&2, Bhadran Nagar, Road no: 2, Opposite PVR Cinema, Malad West, Mumbai-400064

Timing: 11 AM – 8 PM