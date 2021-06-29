Azeez Abdulla’s upcoming book on biography of Narendra Modi to influence Youngsters

New Delhi: The book on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launched soon in the market. The book, ‘Narendra Modi- My Prime Minister’ is all about the inspirational life journey, where the author, Azeez Abdulla shared all the achievements and struggling notes collected through his visit to PM’s family. The book begins with quotes from the famous inspirational novelist Paulo Coelho “When you want something, the entire universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”

The author, Azeez Abdulla said, “The uniqueness of this book is that it will excite any reader who reads this motivational and influencing book. Although many books have been published on Narendra Modi in different languages, the style and inspiration of this book is the greatest feature of this book. This book is the culmination of a lifetime’s thoughts, readings, and hard work.”

Through this book, the author wants to inspire a new generation through his narrated story on PM. Because he believes great leaders are made through difficulties and have to cross all the obstacles in life; this is the reason Azeez Abdulla’s making everyone know the life of the great hero of India through his book. The author, Azeez Abdulla visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hometown to see his life history and meet his relatives. He met Narendra Modi’s mother and siblings to understand the complex life span from the birth of Narendra Modi to his tenure as Prime Minister and how he overcame the crisis.

About Author:

Azeez Abdulla, a renowned author, columnist, the motivational speaker also writes for newspapers and periodicals; active in the socio-cultural arena. He has won the World Achievement Award in 2015 and 2018 for his comprehensive contribution to the socio-cultural field. He also won the Cultural Award of the Karnataka Janapada Parishat of the cultural section of the Karnataka government. He won various other achievements which include the Global Malayalee Association Award 2019, World seven wonders publication’s 2019 National Sahitya Gaurav Puraskar, and the 2021 Asia-today National excellence Award. Now he is providing his service as Kerala State Chief Commissioner of Hindustan Scouts and Guide, Kerala Football Association Competition Committee Chairman, Muslim Rashtriya Munch Kerala State Treasurer and he is also the President of the Indo-Arab Cultural Center.