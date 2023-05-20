Bandaa is to promote child safety, not to defame Asaram: Manoj Bajpayee on Aap Ki Adalat

New Delhi, May 20, 2023: Renowned for his refined acting skills, the award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee has left an everlasting imprint on the hearts and minds of the audience. Praised for bold roles and opinions, this time the actor is all set to speak his mind in an exclusive episode of Aap Ki Adalat’.

In his debut appearance at the headline-making show, Manoj Bajpayee will engage in a candid conversation with India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma this weekend on May 20, Saturday at 10 PM. From his upcoming courtroom drama based on self-styled godman Asaram Bapu to the issue of favoritism in the industry, the actor will touch upon diverse issues.

Talking about the ongoing row surrounding his upcoming movies, Bajpayee said, “Bandaa is one of the best films of my career. It is about the safety of the children and sends a message to parents and society on how to protect them from the dangerous world outside. This film was not made to defame Asaram Bapu.”

He also shared a cherished memory of his struggle days in Delhi when he and Shah Rukh Khan were doing theatre together. Recollecting his first visit to the disco, he revealed how Shah Rukh Khan, and his friends loaned a pair of shoes from a man in the lobby so that he can enter the club. Manoj Bajpayee also opened up about his initial days in the film industry and how he got his first break in conversation with Rajat Sharma. Calling veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah as “deity of acting”, he said that he learned a lot watching his movies.

Rajat Sharma’s headline-making program, Aap Ki Adalat, is the longest-running TV show with a legacy of over two decades. Since its launch in 1993, this program has featured over 1000 personalities, including politicians, movie stars, athletes, and gurus. The show is broadcasted on India TV every Saturday at 10 PM and repeated on Sunday at 10 AM and 10 PM.