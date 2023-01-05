BARC Data: News18 India remains number one, Aaj Tak & India TV at number two & three

New Delhi | 5Jaunary, 2023:News18 India has again maintained its lead in the Hindi news genre.

As the infographic illustrates, the difference between News18 India and AajTak (which is at number two) is far wider than the difference in the viewership percentage of channels that are at numbers two, three, four, and five.

Overall – News18 India is 15% ahead of AajTak

According to BARC data, News18 India is ahead of other Hindi news channels such as AajTak, India TV, TV9 Bharatvarsh, and Republic Bharat with a market share of 15.7% (BARC; market share% 24 hrs, TG: 15+, HSM, Wk 52’22, All days).

The market share of AajTak stood at 13.63%, whereas the market share of India TV is at 13.60%, TV9 Bharatvarsh stood at 12.9%, and Republic Bharat is at 11.6%.

BARC numbers also show that News18 India led the competition by far in prime-time hours as well.

Prime Time – News18 India is 23% ahead of AajTak

According to BARC ratings (BARC; market share% 1800- 2400 hrs, TG: 15+, HSM, Wk 52’22, All days), News18 India has a 16.3% market share and is followed by TV9 Bharatvarsh and India TV, at 13.7% and 13.6% viewership share, respectively.

9 pm – News18 India is 17% ahead of AajTak

As per the BARC data, (BARC; market share% 2100-2200 hrs, TG: 15+, HSM, Wk 52’22, Mon-Fri), News18 India’s Kishore Ajwani has remained ahead of AajTak’sSudhir Chaudhary and others, with 17.9% market share, followed by Republic Bharat and India TV, which had 15.9% and 15.7% market share, respectively.

To keep News18 India’s programming and presentation unique and far ahead of the competition, the channel has invested in editorial resources, along with state-of-the-art studios and its ground network of reporters. As a result, the News18 India brand has gained significant traction on YouTube as well as social media platforms.