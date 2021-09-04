BasicFirst announces ESOP for its teachers to mark Teacher’s Day

New Delhi: BasicFirst, a Jharkhand Innovation Lab-selected edtech company, has announced Teacher Stock Options (TSOPs) for its teachers and educators to commemorate Teacher’s Day and recognize their contribution to building a better society. Over 150 teachers who are associated full-time as well as part-time with the platform will be eligible for ESOP (Employee Stock Options), and it will be subject to the teacher’s tenure with the company.

Announcing the initiative to mark Teacher’s Day, Mr Randhir Kumar, Founder & CEO, BasicFirst Learning, said, “Teacher’s Day gives us the opportunity to honour the teaching profession in the country. Teachers have shown outstanding leadership and ingenuity in ensuring that learning never stops and that no student falls behind in this crisis. We intend to thank and reward them through our Teachers Stock Options (TSOPs) by motivating them as well as contributing to the success of BasicFirst through this programme. With this, we want to share our achievement with teachers, which will further foster their and their family’s belongingness to our institution and instil a sense of shared ownership. Our 150+ highly experienced teachers worked hard with students, mentored and nurtured them to accomplish their goals through quality learning experiences that are best in class.

BasicFirst, a bootstrapped edtech startup, provides specialized courses for JEE, AIIMS, NTSE, NEET, and Olympiads, as well as courses for students in classes 6th to 12th. It delivers customized interactive educational content that is curated by instructors/ teachers based on their interaction with students. The online learning platform integrated with AI/ ML technology accelerates student learning and enhances the overall experience. The personalized live e-learning session equips students with essential communication skills, aptitude, subject competency, and foundational knowledge to excel in academic goals, crack competitive exams and advance their careers.

In recent times, BasicFirst has seen considerable month-on-month growth of 100% with a 52% CAGR in the last nine months due to a strong demand arising from Tier II and beyond locations. The company recently announced the appointment of its CTO in the US as well as the company’s recruiting strategy for 1000+ talent across marketing, sales, and technical profiles.