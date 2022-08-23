BAVP organises health and social welfare program, emphasis on rural, and tribal population

Mumbai, August 23 2022: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan, a charitable trust that strives to bring social change through compassionate health services, has organised a health and social welfare program in Berwal village in Trimbakeshwar Taluka, Nashik under Shri Guruji Hospital, one of its three multi-specialty hospitals known for its cancer treatment, knee replacement surgery and intensive care management. In sync with the BAVP’s mission, all three hospitals are using health as a medium for social change. Besides focusing on curing patients, it is also reaching the underprivileged class of society to promote health awareness and organise community upliftment programs.



The social and welfare program held in Nashik is the latest in BAVP’s ongoing effort toward empowering the lives of people living in rural, tribal, and slum areas of the country and addressing the social determinants of health (SDOH) that influence health outcomes of a community. The ambitious and multi-faceted role of its hospitals including Dr. Hedgewar Hospital in Aurangabad and Siu-ka-pha Hospital in Sibsagar, Assam, and NGOs also similarly focus on improving the SDOH such as income and social protection, education, unemployment, and job insecurity, food insecurity, working life conditions, early childhood development, social inclusion and non-discrimination, access to affordable health services, etc. by organising health and welfare programs in Maharashtra and Assam.

According to World Health Organisation, these social determinants can be more important than health care or lifestyle choices in influencing the overall health of people and account for between 30-55 % of health outcomes. BAVP, therefore, believes that addressing these deep-rooted social challenges is fundamental in improving people’s health and reducing the longstanding inequalities.

Every year these programs are attended by hundreds of thousands of people who participate in various activities and workshops ranging from health and hygiene to employable skill training and capacity building. BAVP also plans, organises, and implements several rural development programmes that are aimed at improving the quality of life of marginalised people.

Founded in 1989, BAVP’s vision is to provide health and social services to underprivileged communities, farmers, women, and children. Currently, the trust runs more than 50 medical and social projects in urban, rural, and tribal parts of Maharashtra and Assam. This includes three multi-speciality hospitals, a world-class blood bank, health and community centres, mobile health clinics, women and child development programs, and assistance and guidance to farmers.