Be an awesome Pawrent For the Fur Families this National Pet Day

Most of you go through the dilemma of leaving our pets behind while going on a vacation and you end up looking for friends and boardings to look after them or end up with no plans at all because leaving your pet with someone else is like leaving a member of the family behind. Tree of Life, Resorts and Hotels brings to you, Pawsome Holidays to celebrate National Pet Day with your furry best friends where they curate experiences not just us for you but for our four-legged guests too.

A pet-friendly chain of properties across nine destinations in India — Tree of Life Resorts and Hotels offers spaces away from the city centre and closer to nature. Their properties with open spaces make it ideal for the guests to have a Pawsome time!

The brand offers some perfect getaway packages for a long weekend at their properties in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh for you and your four- legged companion. The guests are welcomed with a perfect drink and platter right at the arrival at their luxury glamping accommodations. Their top-notch pet-friendly hospitality includes pooch mini bar with special treats and snacks for your fluff balls and special pooch area with a cosy bed, freshwater, and food bowl. The property also has a range of grooming products to keep them fresh and tidy. Hoomans can soak themself in therapeutic spa, take a refreshing dip at their pool with a mesmerising view or meditate to clear their minds at the meditation area and savour the toothsome delicacies prepared by chef.

You can relax, rejuvenate and detox in the lap of nature away from the daily hubbub of the city with your pets at their properties in Jaipur, Varanasi, Udaipur, Binsar, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Corbett, Dera Bassi, Udaipurwati, Dared.